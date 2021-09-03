Karnataka

Minister for Shivamogga

Minister for Public Works C.C. Patil will be on a two-day visit to Shivamogga to lay the foundation stone for various road works.

Mr. Patil will reach Shivamogga on Saturday evening. He will lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Shivamogga-Chitradurga highway and a railway overbridge at Vidya Nagar in the city at 9 a.m on Sunday. He will then take part in the Teachers’ Day programme at Kuvempu Rangamandir; hold a review meeting with the officers of his department; and then visit Sogane to inspect the progress of the construction of the airport. Later, he will leave for Chitradurga, a communication from the district administration said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2021 10:58:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/minister-for-shivamogga/article36281098.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY