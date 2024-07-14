Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy inaugurates Kannada Sahitya Sammelan conference office at Mandya

The 87th Kannada Sahiya Sammelan will be held in Mandya in December and in that connection Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy inaugurated the conference office on Sunday.

He offered a floral tribute to the portrait of goddess Bhuvaneshwari and also planted a sandalwood sapling to mark the occasion.

The office has been spruced up with quotes from various Kannada poets and the organisers will oversee the preparations of the grand event.

P. Ravikumar, Mandya MLA, Kannada Sahitya Parishat chairman Mahesh Joshi, Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumar, ZP CEO Sheikh Tanvir Asif, Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi, and others were present.

The Minister also inspected a few roads in the district and said that steps will be taken to repair them. He said a four-lane road will connect Mandya with Shravanabelagola and plans are being prepared for it.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for repair and modernisation of the Hemavathi canal at a cost of ₹20 crore at Jakkanahalli. In addition to modernisation of the canal, other development works will also be initiated, he added.

Darshan Puttannaiah, Melukote MLA, called for shoring up healthcare facilities and sought a hospital at Jakkanahalli. He said the condition of the stretch of road from Holalu village in Mandya taluk to Jakkanahalli in Pandavapur taluk will be taken up for repairs, and the same had also been brought to the notice of the Minister.

Mr. Puttannaiah said that though the approval for modernisation of the canal was given and the funds released earlier, there was a delay in performing the ground-breaking ceremony owing to the poll code. But works will be expedited for the public, added Mr. Puttannaiah.