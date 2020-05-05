Minister faces ire of villagers for plans to set up quarantine centre

The residents of several villages in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district have vehemently opposed the setting up of a quarantine centre for novel coronavirus suspects at Sri Morarji Desai Model Residential School at Kotebetta.

The villagers raised their objections with the Minister for Municipal Administration, Horticulture and Sericulture K.C. Narayana Gowda when he visited the school on Tuesday. They staged a demonstration outside the school for a while besides blocking the traffic on the highway.

Chaos prevailed for a while when the villagers, led by senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Nagamangala legislator K. Suresh Gowda, indulged in an argument with Mr. Gowda.

The district administration has finalised the school to set up the centre when there are no COVID-19 suspects in the village. Moreover, it has been planning to place the possible COVID-19 patients from other taluks/districts in the school, the villagers said.

According to them, setting up such a centre will pose a danger to the lives of students at the school and visitors to the vegetable market near the school.

Protest

Meanwhile, according to the sources, people cutting across party affiliations have decided to intensify their protest against Mr. Gowda and the district administration.

However, Mr. Gowda warned the people against intervening in the duties of the district administration.