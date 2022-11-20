Minister faces farmers ire

November 20, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar faced the ire of farmers who tried to gherao him and raised slogans against him, here on Sunday.

The Minister was walking with the cultural troupes for the Cooperative Week celebrations when the farmers emerged waving their green shawls and admonished Mr. Somashekar.

The police and security personnel intervened and whisked the farmers, who raised slogans against the Minister, away.

The farmers’ grouse was that the Minister had refused to take cognisance of their grievances though they were on strike for 10 days in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, seeking higher fair and remunerative price for sugarcane. The farmers had vowed to stage demonstration against the Minister at every function that he would participate, to express their ire against his indifference.