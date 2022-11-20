Minister faces farmers ire

November 20, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar faced the ire of farmers who tried to gherao him and raised slogans against him, here on Sunday.

The Minister was walking with the cultural troupes for the Cooperative Week celebrations when the farmers emerged waving their green shawls and admonished Mr. Somashekar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police and security personnel intervened and whisked the farmers, who raised slogans against the Minister, away.

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow

The farmers’ grouse was that the Minister had refused to take cognisance of their grievances though they were on strike for 10 days in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, seeking higher fair and remunerative price for sugarcane. The farmers had vowed to stage demonstration against the Minister at every function that he would participate, to express their ire against his indifference.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US