Karnataka

Minister extends help to youths injured in hit and run case

Special Correspondent Hassan July 24, 2022 20:09 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 20:10 IST

Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah helped two youths who were injured in a hit and run case near Hassan on Sunday, by helping them reach the hospital for timely treatment. The minister’s gesture was well appreciated by people around.

Mr. Gopalaih, who is also the minister in-charge of Hassan district, was on the way to Hassan on Sunday afternoon when he noticed two bike riders lying injured. He got down from his vehicle and made arrangements to shift the injured to the nearby hospital by his escort vehicle. The two suffered injuries when the bike they were travelling by was hit by an unknown car. The car fled the place.

The minister was in Hassan to attend the Press Day programme organised by the Hassan district Working Journalists Association.

