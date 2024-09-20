Minister Eshwar Khandre orders reclamation of forest land

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed forest officials to reclaim 22 acres and eight guntas of land allotted to the Forest Department in Survey No. 48 of Kothanur in K.R. Puram Hobli, East Taluk, Bengaluru.

In 1999-2000, this land was allocated to the Forest Department for the development of a middle-sized grove. “However, officials of the department had failed to develop the forest as planned after taking control of the land,” he said.

Mr. Khandre expressed dissatisfaction with past officials of the department for failing to develop the forest as planned after taking control of the land.

“Out of the 22.08 acres allocated to the Forest Department, 13 acres have already been officially transferred, according to the District Commissioner’s order (Order No. RHS(2) 44/82-83, dated 25.01.2000). The remaining nine acres are still to be officially recorded,” he said.

The Minister has instructed officials to procure a survey map and initiate proceedings under Section 64(A) to reclaim the encroached land which is worth around ₹700 crore and bring it back under the control of the Forest Department.