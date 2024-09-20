GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister Eshwar Khandre orders reclamation of forest land

Published - September 20, 2024 11:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Eshwar Khandre

Eshwar Khandre | Photo Credit: File photo

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed forest officials to reclaim 22 acres and eight guntas of land allotted to the Forest Department in Survey No. 48 of Kothanur in K.R. Puram Hobli, East Taluk, Bengaluru.

In 1999-2000, this land was allocated to the Forest Department for the development of a middle-sized grove. “However, officials of the department had failed to develop the forest as planned after taking control of the land,” he said.

Mr. Khandre expressed dissatisfaction with past officials of the department for failing to develop the forest as planned after taking control of the land.

“Out of the 22.08 acres allocated to the Forest Department, 13 acres have already been officially transferred, according to the District Commissioner’s order (Order No. RHS(2) 44/82-83, dated 25.01.2000). The remaining nine acres are still to be officially recorded,” he said.

The Minister has instructed officials to procure a survey map and initiate proceedings under Section 64(A) to reclaim the encroached land which is worth around ₹700 crore and bring it back under the control of the Forest Department.

Published - September 20, 2024 11:39 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.