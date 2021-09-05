Minister emphasises need to make agriculture profitable

KALABURAGI

05 September 2021 00:45 IST

Shobha Karandlaje says Centre has launched many schemes to attract youth and to check migration

Emphasising the need for making agriculture profitable, the Union government has launched various schemes to attract the youth towards farming and to check migration, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said on Saturday.

Inaugurating a workshop, ‘Yuvakara Nade, Krishi Kade’, organised by the Kalyana Karnataka Human Resources, Agriculture and Cultural Association here, Ms. Karandlaje said that a lack of opportunities and decent jobs in rural areas compel the youth to migrate to urban areas. Rural youth is the future of the agricultural sector and agriculture is the important tool that can stop the migration, she said.

Today, a majority of the rural youth are not attracted to agriculture and the Union government has initiated several schemes and programmes to reverse this trend, she said.

“The Centre is also making efforts for securing the youths’ future and to allow them to stay in agriculture and rural industry,” she said.

Agricultural scientists, experts, and farmers from the six districts of Kalyana Karnataka participated in the workshop.

S.A. Patil, former Vice-Chancellor of University of Agriculture Sciences, Dharwad, called upon farmers to use technologies and tools to reap profits. They should adapt new methods of farming and turn agriculture into a profit-making venture so that those thinking of alternative professions stay back in agriculture.

Basavaraj Patil Sedam, chairman of the Kalyana Karnataka Human Resources, Agriculture, and Cultural Association, asked the youth to develop a positive approach towards agriculture.