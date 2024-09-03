ADVERTISEMENT

Minister directs Yadgir officials to conduct crop, house damage survey immediately

Published - September 03, 2024 08:35 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur chairing a review meeting in Yadgir on Tuesday on damage caused to crops and property due to rain. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Small Scale Industries Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, who is also district in-charge, has directed officials of the departments concerned to conduct a survey on crop and house damage due to copious rainfall over the last couple of days and submit a detailed report.

He was chairing a review meeting in Yadgir on Tuesday.

The district has received torrential rainfall. Houses and crops have been damaged. A majority of roads that connect villages have also been damaged in many parts of the district. The officers should conduct a joint survey on damage caused immediately and submit a report, he said.

“Compensation for damage due to rain, which is pending, should also be released on top priority,“ he added.

He reviewed progress made under sowing, the status of crops, the necessity of fertilisers, the distribution of compensation for crop insurance, horticulture crop damage and entry made in FRUIT software.

Mr. Darshanapur visited agricultural fields, road bridges on the Bhima before chairing the meeting.

MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur, Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela and others were present.

