GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister directs Yadgir officials to conduct crop, house damage survey immediately

Published - September 03, 2024 08:35 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur chairing a review meeting in Yadgir on Tuesday on damage caused to crops and property due to rain.

Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur chairing a review meeting in Yadgir on Tuesday on damage caused to crops and property due to rain. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Small Scale Industries Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, who is also district in-charge, has directed officials of the departments concerned to conduct a survey on crop and house damage due to copious rainfall over the last couple of days and submit a detailed report.

He was chairing a review meeting in Yadgir on Tuesday.

The district has received torrential rainfall. Houses and crops have been damaged. A majority of roads that connect villages have also been damaged in many parts of the district. The officers should conduct a joint survey on damage caused immediately and submit a report, he said.

“Compensation for damage due to rain, which is pending, should also be released on top priority,“ he added.

He reviewed progress made under sowing, the status of crops, the necessity of fertilisers, the distribution of compensation for crop insurance, horticulture crop damage and entry made in FRUIT software.

Mr. Darshanapur visited agricultural fields, road bridges on the Bhima before chairing the meeting.

MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur, Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.