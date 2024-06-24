Minister directs officials to speed up Aadhaar seeding with RTCs

Underlining the importance of seeding Aadhaar with RTCs, (document of Rights, Tenancy and Crops) in preventing fraudulent land transactions, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has directed the officials concerned to speed up the process and complete it by July-end.

“Seeding Aadhaar with RTCs will play a key role in avoiding illegal land transactions. Besides, it will pave the way for hassle-free mutation and transfer of ownership apart from rapid payment of compensation in the event of crop loss. Of the four crore RTCs in the State, 1.7 crore are linked with Aadhaar of their holders. You need to take up a special drive to complete it by July-end,” Mr. Gowda said.

Speaking at his department’s regional-level review meeting at the district administrative complex here on Monday, the Minister also directed Revenue Department’s Principal Secretary to government Rajender Kumar Kataria to distribute laptops, as an encouraging measure, to Village Accountants.

Public property

Reiterating his government’s determination to protecting government property, Mr. Gowda said that the Revenue Department has already identified 14.50 lakh government property (revenue, graveyard, tanks and others) and the complete information about their location and measurements are uploaded in the department’s portal to make them available easily to people.

“As many as 14.50 lakh landed property of the government identified thus far. Our Village Accountants personally visited the site of around 10 lakh property and took protective measures such as fencing. The task for the remaining property is under way. Tahsildars must react swiftly when they come to know about encroachment of public property except for land being cultivated by farmers and take measures to evict encroachers. We are introducing a new Land Beat programme in which local village administrators are required to frequently visit public property to ensure that they are not encroached upon,” Mr. Gowda said.

The Minister added that his department will recruit 1,000 village administrators and 750 surveyors shortly in addition to appointing 34 Assistant Directors of Land Records (ADLR) that is already under way.

Pointing to rain lashing districts across the State, the Minister directed the officers to ensure that potable drinking water is supplied to the people.

“It is raining everywhere and water sources tend to get polluted. Supplying purified water is our responsibility. The Chief Minister is upset with the fatalities caused by the consumption of polluted water. You need to be very serious about this. Lethargy and irresponsibility will cost you dear,” Mr. Gowada said.

