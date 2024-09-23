Minister directs officials to set aside time to meet public and resolve grievances

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa directed the district administration officials to set aside time to meet the general public and resolve their grievances.

Addressing the officials after participating in a Janaspandana meeting at Mysuru Zilla Panchayat premises on Monday, Mr. Mahadevappa said it was imperative on the part of all the government officials to fix a time for meeting the general public every day so that their grievances can be resolved.

If administration is be transparent, the officials should meet the general public and resolve their grievances, he said.

Pointing out that he had received about 112 petitions during the Janaspandana meeting, Mr. Mahadevappa said the officials should address the grievances at their level so that the public does not find the need to bring their petitions to Janaspanana meeting.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to participate in the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting to be held in Mysuru on September 27.

He asked the officials to be ready with information on the implementation of the government programmes in their respective departments, targets se and progress achieved so far.