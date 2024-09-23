GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister directs officials to set aside time to meet public and resolve grievances

Updated - September 23, 2024 08:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa received petitions from the general public on their grievances at the Janaspandana meeting in Mysuru on Monday.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa received petitions from the general public on their grievances at the Janaspandana meeting in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa directed the district administration officials to set aside time to meet the general public and resolve their grievances.

Addressing the officials after participating in a Janaspandana meeting at Mysuru Zilla Panchayat premises on Monday, Mr. Mahadevappa said it was imperative on the part of all the government officials to fix a time for meeting the general public every day so that their grievances can be resolved.

If administration is be transparent, the officials should meet the general public and resolve their grievances, he said.

Pointing out that he had received about 112 petitions during the Janaspandana meeting, Mr. Mahadevappa said the officials should address the grievances at their level so that the public does not find the need to bring their petitions to Janaspanana meeting.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to participate in the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting to be held in Mysuru on September 27.

He asked the officials to be ready with information on the implementation of the government programmes in their respective departments, targets se and progress achieved so far.

Published - September 23, 2024 08:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.