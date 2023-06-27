Minister directs officials to complete projects within stipulated time

June 27, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Taking exceptions to inordinate delays in the completion of government work, Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports, and Tribal Welfare and Ballari In-charge B. Nagendra directed the officials to complete all the works within the stipulated time.

“The benefits of development projects and welfare programmes should reach everyone in the society. It is unfortunate that no work is completed within the stipulated time. We will no longer tolerate inordinate delays in the implementation of government work. All the officials concerned should pay attention to this,” the Minister said.

He was presiding over quarterly review meeting at Ballari Zilla Panchayat conference hall in Ballari on Tuesday.

“People should know about the welfare programmes that the government is implementing for them. If people are aware, they themselves will demand it. You need to take up wide publicity activities to popularise government schemes available for people… The monsoon is picking up and you should ensure that there would be no shortage of sowing seeds and fertilizers. The officials of the Agriculture and Horticulture departments should encourage farmers to go for crop insurance so that they are safe when their crops are destroyed in the natural calamities,” he said.

Contaminated water

Taking note of reports of people falling ill owing to the consumption of contaminated water, Mr. Nagendra told the officials to take adequate steps to supply the safe potable water in rural areas.

“There are a number of schemes to provide drinking water to rural areas. You should implement them properly. Pending works of drilling borewells should be completed on a priority basis. GESCOM officials should ensure that proper power supply is maintained to the water supplying units as well as farmers’ irrigation pumpsets,” he said.

Responding to the reports on weakening Moka Tank bund, Mr. Nagendra directed the officials to stop the water from flowing into farmers’ fields and redirected it to a safer place till a permanent solution was found.

Legislator B.M. Nagaraj, Na. Ra. Bharath Reddy, District In-charge Secretary Trilok Chandra, Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur, Superintendent of Police Ranjit Kumar Bandaru and other senior officers were present.