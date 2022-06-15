Minister defends revision of textbooks

:

Minister for Education B.C. Nagesh has alleged that Congress leaders’ allegations on the revision of textbooks were baseless and intended to mislead the public.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Wednesday he said the Congress initially said the lessons on Bhagat Singh and Narayana Guru had been removed. But when the textbooks were released it came out that their allegation was baseless. Then again, they raised the issue of Basavanna. “On Basavanna, we have retained what the previous committee had drafted. As they are jobless, they are raising an issue every day to mislead the public”, he said.

The Minister said during Siddaramaiah’s rule as Chief Ministr, the lesson on Mysusur rulers was removed and instead Tipu Sultan was included. They had also dropped the lesson on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life during the fight against terrorists. “Why did they remove these texts? They do not want any lesson that highlights the glory of India’s past. We have brought back all these texts”, he said.

The Minister was in Shivamogga to hold a review meeting of his department.