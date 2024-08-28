Minister defends govt. decision to sell 3,666 acres of land to Jindal Steel Works Limited

Minister Santosh Lad on Wednesday defended the State government’s decision to sell around 3,666 acres of land to Jindal Steel Works Limited, saying that it is legally valid.

“The company has invested around ₹90,000 crore in Karnataka. There are provisions in relevant laws to have lease-cum-sale agreements with such companies. Any company that complies with such agreements can be sold land. That is what we have followed,” he said.

Reacting to a call for protest against the agreement by MLA and BJP leader Arvind Bellad, Mr. Lad said that Mr. Bellad has every right to protest if he disagrees with the government’s view.

“However, before he starts the protest, he should tell the people of the State as to how many acres of land have been given by the BJP-led Central government to various companies,” the Minister said.

Speaking about rumours of the BJP offering money to Congress legislators to defect, Mr. Lad said that the BJP is known for such attempts.

“The BJP has the money of the Ambanis and the Adanis to spend on such things. But they should stop toppling elected governments. The government in Karnataka has been elected by the people for five years. The BJP should not indulge in such moves,” Mr. Lad said.