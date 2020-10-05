Minister C.T. Ravi tenders resignation

BENGALURU

Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi, who was appointed as a BJP national general secretary recently, has submitted his resignation from the ministerial post.

While the resignation was tendered on Saturday to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, it has not been accepted yet, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said. Mr. Yediyurappa is learnt to have told Mr. Ravi, who is leaving for Delhi to attend a two-day party office-bearers’ meeting scheduled from Monday, to wait till the high command decides on the issue. Sources said that Mr. Ravi met Mr. Yediyurappa on Saturday morning to hand over the resignation letter, and his decision has been conveyed to leaders in the national capital

“I have tendered my resignation since it will be difficult to manage two posts simultaneously. I have to give more time to the organisation as a party functionary,” the Minister told presspersons on Sunday.

Soon after his elevation in the party, it was widely speculated that he would step down from the Cabinet considering the ‘one man, one post’ rule. If the resignation of is accepted, the number of vacancies in the Cabinet will go up to seven. This is likely to give some breathing space for Mr. Yediyurappa, who is under pressure to expand his Cabinet.