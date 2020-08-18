Minister C.T. Ravi seeks relief package for coffee growers

Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi, who is also in charge of Chikkamagaluru district, has appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide financial relief to coffee planters in the district who are reeling because of various reasons, including the vagaries of monsoon and COVID-19.
In a memorandum submitted to the Union Minister in Delhi on Tuesday, Mr. Ravi also appealed to her to declare a one-year moratorium on repayment of short-term loans and developmental loans taken by coffee growers of the district with effect from April 1.
He also called for restructuring of the principal amount and unpaid interest on short-term crop loans, term loans and other agricultural loans by consolidating them into a single loan account and providing easy instalment. Another demand is enhancing the limit on short-term loans by 25% to increase the working capital.
Pointing out that at present, farmers were eligible for getting an interest subvention scheme on loans up to ₹3 lakh, he appealed to the Union Minister to increase the upper limit of these loans. He also sought immediate payment of pending subsidies towards replanting and other schemes of the Coffee Board. Besides the abolition of GST on fertilizers, nutrients and chemicals for 2020-21, he also sought a subsidy on them.
Mr. Ravi appealed for income tax relief for coffee growers, besides increasing the export incentive from 3% to 5%. He said the hilly district had nearly 15,000 coffee planters, of whom 96% were small growers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath