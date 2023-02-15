ADVERTISEMENT

Minister cornered over beef export to Goa from Karnataka

February 15, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan was cornered when he was confronted by Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti as well as Opposition members when he sought more time to provide details about beef and buffalo meat exported every day to Goa from Karnataka.

The Minister was also unable to provide details about the number of cattle fairs held in the State and the measures taken to check the spread of lumpy skin disease.

Mr. Chavan explained that he required a fortnight to provide the information as it had to be collected from each taluk in coordination with the Revenue Department. Surprised, Mr. Horatti asked him if the house would run for 15 days. “Provide the details before the session ends.,” he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Opposition members  K. Harish Kumar from Congress and K.A. Thippeswamy from the JD(S) expressed displeasure over this and sought to know why the response had not been collated although the questions were submitted 10 days ahead of the session. Intervening, another JD(S) member S.L. Bhoje Gowda questioned what the officials were doing. “This information should be readily available,” he said.

The subject was closed after the Chairman asked the Minister to provide the details by next week before the session ends.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US