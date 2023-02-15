HamberMenu
Minister cornered over beef export to Goa from Karnataka

February 15, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan was cornered when he was confronted by Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti as well as Opposition members when he sought more time to provide details about beef and buffalo meat exported every day to Goa from Karnataka.

The Minister was also unable to provide details about the number of cattle fairs held in the State and the measures taken to check the spread of lumpy skin disease.

Mr. Chavan explained that he required a fortnight to provide the information as it had to be collected from each taluk in coordination with the Revenue Department. Surprised, Mr. Horatti asked him if the house would run for 15 days. “Provide the details before the session ends.,” he said. 

Opposition members  K. Harish Kumar from Congress and K.A. Thippeswamy from the JD(S) expressed displeasure over this and sought to know why the response had not been collated although the questions were submitted 10 days ahead of the session. Intervening, another JD(S) member S.L. Bhoje Gowda questioned what the officials were doing. “This information should be readily available,” he said.

The subject was closed after the Chairman asked the Minister to provide the details by next week before the session ends.

