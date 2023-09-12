Minister congratulates students, who cleared II PU in second supplementary exam

September 12, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa has congratulated the students who cleared the II PU in the second supplementary examination held last month.

Speaking to press persons in Shivamogga on Tuesday, the Minister said out of nearly 1.2 lakh students who appeared for the second supplementary examination, around 41,500 cleared the examination. “For the first time, we gave students a chance to take the second supplementary this year. Because of this opportunity, so many students have benefited. Otherwise, they would have to stay put at home for one year”, he said.

From next year on, the Minister said the department would conduct three annual examinations for both SSLC and II PU students. “The students can take all three, and the best of them will be taken into account for further studies. We have already announced the timetable for the exams”, he said.

