HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Minister congratulates students, who cleared II PU in second supplementary exam

September 12, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa has congratulated the students who cleared the II PU in the second supplementary examination held last month.

Speaking to press persons in Shivamogga on Tuesday, the Minister said out of nearly 1.2 lakh students who appeared for the second supplementary examination, around 41,500 cleared the examination. “For the first time, we gave students a chance to take the second supplementary this year. Because of this opportunity, so many students have benefited. Otherwise, they would have to stay put at home for one year”, he said.

From next year on, the Minister said the department would conduct three annual examinations for both SSLC and II PU students. “The students can take all three, and the best of them will be taken into account for further studies. We have already announced the timetable for the exams”, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.