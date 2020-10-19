Minister Chavan says he will ask officials to shift flood-affected Shivanur village

The entire village has now been shifted to a gruel centre in neighbouring Bendebembali village

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Yadgir district in-charge Prabhu Chavan has said that he will direct officials to take immediate action to shift flood-hit Shivanur village in Wadagera taluk of the district to a safe place.

He visited Shivanur village, which has been affected by floodwaters, on Sunday. The entire village has now been shifted to a gruel centre in neighbouring Bendebembali village.

While interacting with the villagers in the village, Mr. Chavan said that “since the code of conduct is in place, I cannot talk more on this (shifting the village) but I will surely hold a meeting of officials to take a final decision to shift the village.” A young man who submitted a memorandum to the Minister said that the village is submerged during every floods. There was a proposal at the government level in 2009 to shift the village but till date there has been no action and people have been forced to face difficulties caused by floods.

Immediately, the Minister asked Assistant Commissioner Shankargowda Somanal how many houses haveen damaged and whether government land is available for rehabilitation of the affected people.

Responding to the Minister’s query, Mr. Somanal said that floodwaters that entered village had damaged 77 houses.

“And, government land is not available. However, some villagers have expressed that they were willing to provide the required land for rehabilitation,” he added.

Mr. Chavan further assured the villagers of the matter being discussed in detail with various departments concerned after the elections. He also directed to Mr. Somanal to distribute ₹ 10,000 each to families affected by floods as immediate compensation.

He directed Joint Director of Agriculture Department R. Devika to conduct a joint survey with the Revenue and the Horticulture departments and submit a report immediately when she explained that floods have destroyed around 50 hectares of cotton and 25 hectares of paddy in Shivanur village.

He also visited villages on the banks of the Bhima, including Madnal, Bendebembali and Joladadagi.

MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal, Guru Patil, former MLA, Sharanabhupal Reddy, BJP district president, Chandrashekhargouda Magnoor and others were present.