Minister chairs meeting on Chikkamagaluru Utsav

January 04, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Urban Development B.A. Basavaraj, on Wednesday, held a meeting with officers in Chikkamagaluru on the preparations for Chikkamagaluru district utsav scheduled from January 18 to 22.

The Minister, speaking to press persons after the meeting, said the district administration had estimated an expense of ₹9 crore for the five-day festival. The government had already released ₹5 crore for the event. 

“The programme would be held in nine different places in the city. It would involve children, women, farmers and every section of society. The departments, including Agriculture and Horticulture, would put up stalls to spread awareness on the various schemes of the government”, he said.

BJP national general secretary and Chikkamagaluru MLA C.T. Ravi said that he had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the festival.

Earlier, the Minister reviewed the progress of works related to water supply and drainage construction. He instructed the officers to complete the work within the stipulated time, warning them of disciplinary action in case of delay.

Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh and other senior officers attended the meeting.

