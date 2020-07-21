Minister cautions private hospitals against refusal to treat COVID-19, other patients

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh at a meeting at the Father Muller Medical College Hospital in Mangaluru on Monday.

MANGALURU

21 July 2020 07:47 IST

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary on Monday asked private hospitals in the district not to refuse treatment to COVID-19 and other patients and turn them away. He warned them that they would have to face action if such a thing happens.

Speaking after visiting the Father Muller Medical College Hospital here along with Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh, he said that the government will not tolerate private hospitals refusing to treat any patient, including those with COVID-19. Patients should not be made to run from pillar to post as Dakshina Kannada is known for offering good medical care.

He said that the government has already directed the hospitals to reserve 50 % of beds for treating COVID-19 patients. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has already given instructions on this.

He said that henceforth the government will keep a watch on COVID-19 patients admitted in private hospitals. Such hospitals should charge patients the rate fixed by the government irrespective of their [patients] economic status, he added.

He said that the government has noticed the dearth of ventilators in some private hospitals. The Health Department could supply low-cost ventilators to such hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients.

Medical Superintendent of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital Uday Kumar told the Minister that of the 1,250 beds in the hospital, it has reserved 405 beds for COVID-19 patients, with 10 ventilators.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kateel instructed the district administration to open COVID-19 care centres in taluk headquarters.

Meanwhile, speaking after visiting the Government Wenlock Hospital in the city, the Minister said that the government will take action against such private hospitals if they made pregnant women run from pillar to post without offering treatment and without admitting them for delivery.

He instructed the Deputy Commissioner to conduct an inquiry into an incident in which a pregnant woman from Nelyadi in Dakshina Kannada was reportedly made to go looking for hospitals in the city for availing herself of treatment and submit a report on the same. He said that if needed, the government will suspend doctors responsible for such incidents.

He instructed the officials to create wards in the Government Lady Goschen Hospital for treating those suspected to having COVID-19 symptoms.

He asked Wenlock Hospital to appoint a Public Relations Officer and said that the doctors should work in co-ordination. Patients should be treated with utmost care by offering quality food. There should not be monotony in the menu.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath was present.