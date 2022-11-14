Minister calls upon teachers to admit their children to govt. schools

November 14, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah has called upon teachers in government schools to admit their children to government schools. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the construction of Viveka Classroom at the Government Higher Primary School in Belur on Monday.

The quality of education imparted to students will improve if the teachers admit their children to government schools and give attention to improving their expertise, he said.

Giving example from his Assembly constituency Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru, the Minister said the students’ strength in government schools had increased due to the active role played by the teachers. “The teachers in my constituency attend classes conducted by subject experts every week. A similar exercise should be done in Hassan as well to improve quality of education. The senior officers of the Education Department should work towards this”, he said.

On the construction of Viveka Classrooms, the Minister said the State government had decided to construct 8,000 classrooms across the State. at a cost of ₹13.9 lakh in primary schools and ₹16.4 lakh in high schools.

Belur MLA K.S. Lingesh, Hassan DC M.S.Archana, Zilla Panchayat CEO Kantharaj and others were present at the programme.

