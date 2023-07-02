Minister calls upon students to reap the fruits of Special Staus accorded to Kalyana Karantaka under Article 371(J) of the Constitution

July 02, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Commending the impressive performance by the students of Sharanbasaveshwara Residential Composite PU College every academic year, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil attributed the success to the commitment and foresight of the president of the Sharnbasveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha Poojya Dr. Sharnbasvappa Appaji.

Speaking as the chief guest at Mini Convocation 2023, a mega event organised by the college to felicitate meritorious students of NEET, JEE and the PU Board Exam, at the college on Sunday, the Minister said that the success of the students of SBR should inspire all the students of Kalyan Karnataka to reach the heights of success hitherto unscaled.

“The students should be honest, humble and hardworking to achieve success as there is no short cut to success. They must, besides scoring high marks in exams, also excel in their lives by their exemplary demeanour. The students of Kalyan Karnataka have the additional benefit of the reservation due to the Special Status accorded to the region under Article 371(J) of the Constitution. This can help a number of students be successful in their education and career,” he said.

The event was graced by the 9th Mahadasha Peethadhipati Poojya Chiranjivi Doddappa Appaji. He was felicitated by the in-charge of the institution Shrishail Hogade.

A total of 180 students were felicitated for getting outstanding scores in NEET, JEE and PU Board exams. They were given cash prizes and citations. A cash prize of ₹1 lakh was conferred upon Vedant R. Patil for being the NEET topper of the college securing 691/720 marks. Shrivarsha Bheemappa received ₹75,000 for standing second with 687/720 marks in NEET. Srujan Sakpal and Sangamesh Siddanna got a cash prize worth ₹50,000 each. As many as 31 others were felicitated for their exemplary performance in NEET. Eleven JEE Toppers were felicitated for their outstanding All India Ranks. Among them, Shreyas J. Jadhav got 917th AIR. Sarvesh Shetgar was felicitated for scoring 98% in the PU Board Exam. Three other students were felicitated for scoring above 97% of marks.

Speaking on the occasion, the guest of honour Shivkumar C. Rajeshwar said that practicing medicine was a noble profession and one should not commercialize it. “The NEET toppers, who are the prospective doctors, should cultivate compassion along with the expertise to alleviate the suffering of the people,” he said, and added that the three generations of his family got education from the Sharnbasveshwar Institutions.

In his presidential remarks, Basavaraj Deshmukh, the secretary of Sharnbasveahwar Vidyavardhak Sangh, said the institution had been doing Jnyana Dasoha for the past 250 years.

Vedant and Nadita spoke on behalf of all the felicitated students. They appreciated the efforts taken by their teachers and thanked the institution for all the support.

