Minister calls for use of digital technology in farm sector

KALABURAGI

24 August 2021 18:35 IST

Minister for Higher Education, Information Technology and Bio-Technology C.N. Ashwath Narayan has urged the farming community and the other stakeholders in the farm sector to use digital technology for value addition to farm produces.

Interacting with industrialists at Gulbarga University here on Tuesday, he reiterated his government’s commitment to offering land, infrastructure, hassle-free permission and other incentives to industrialists who wished to establish their units outside Bengaluru.

“Digital technology is increasingly being used in agriculture. Industrialists in the farm sector need to use this technology to add value to farming. As part of our Beyond Bengaluru programme, we are encouraging industrialists to establish their units outside the State capital. Our government is committed to offering all possible infrastructure and incentives to entrepreneurs to expand industrialisation throughout the State. There are a number of instances of entrepreneurs who have been successful outside Bengaluru. Their success stories will encourage others in the rural areas,” Mr. Narayan said.

Later, Mr. Narayan interacted with select writers and discussed the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020).

Vikram Visaji, Shankarayya Ghanti, Basavaraj Donur, H.T. Pote, Prabhakar Joshi, Sujatha Jangama Shetty and other writers participated in the interaction.