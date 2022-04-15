Minister calls for translating Ambedkar’s thoughts into reality

Pointing to the importance that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had given to education, Minister for Transport and Scheduled Tribes Welfare and Ballari In-charge B. Sriramulu called upon youngsters to focus on getting educated and fighting for their rights.

“Dr. Ambedkar had strongly held that education was crucial in the transformation of society for the better. He often called upon the people to get educated and struggle for their rights. We must always remember his words and focus on getting our children educated,” Mr. Sriramulu said, after inaugurating celebrations of the birth anniversaries of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Jagjivan Ram in Ballari on Thursday.

“If the large sections of the deprived communities are having some better lives these days, it is because of Dr. Ambedkar. If women are standing on equal footing with men, it is because of Dr. Ambedkar. If I, who was born into a poor family, am a Minister, it is because of Dr. Ambedkar,” Mr. Sriramulu said.

Terming Dr. Ambedkar as a great humanist, economist, social scientist, philosopher, legal expert and a true patriot, Mr. Sriramulu called upon the people to extensively read Dr. Ambedkar and try to translate his thoughts into reality.

“Our Government is committed to the development of poor and downtrodden communities. Chief Minister has announced to develop the places in the State that Dr. Ambedkar had visited. He has increased the SCP/TSP grants from ₹26,005 crore to ₹28,234 crore. This year, we are going to build 100 Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Hostels for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities spending around ₹75 crore,” Mr. Sriramulu said.

Scholars B. Srinivasmurthy and T. R. Chandrashekhar gave special lectures on Jagjivan Ram and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar respectively. The employees at the Social Welfare Department who had performed well and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes students who scored highest marks in SSLC and PUC examinations were honored with awards.

Earlier, a colourful procession was taken out in the city.