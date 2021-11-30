Minister calls Cong, JD(S) candidates ‘newcomers’

S.T.Somashekar campaigns for BJP candidate in Legislative Council polls

Minister in charge of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts S.T. Somashekar on Tuesday described the candidates fielded by the Congress and the JD(S) as “new faces” while the BJP candidate has established a close contact with the electorate despite losing the last election to the Legislative Council from the local bodies of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

“Somebody should know the issues concerning the gram panchayats. The candidate should also be aware about addressing the problems at the grassroots’ level. The candidate should have worked at the grassroots’ level closely for addressing the grievances locally. Both the Congress and the JD(S) candidates are newcomers and have not worked in these areas unlike the BJP candidate,” the Minister maintained, while campaigning for the party candidate Raghu Kautilya in Hunsur taluk.

The Minister held meetings with the members of local bodies in various places across the taluk. The government programmes will come to the doorsteps of the electorate if the BJP candidate was elected as the party was in rule at the Centre and the State, he said.

Besides roads and drinking water supply, the issue of migration from the villages needs to be stopped, he said. “You can contact our candidate as he will be accessible whenever you want. Our candidate will make efforts to strengthen the GPs participating in gram Sabha meetings, and also work towards addressing the problems,” the Minister told a gathering during his campaign.

A person elected to the Legislative Council must be aware about bringing funds to the constituency and should effectively speak in the Council and get the funds sanctioned. “Our candidate has the experience of bringing funds since he has worked with the present government,” the Minister claimed.