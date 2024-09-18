Minister Boseraju lauds Cabinet nod for several projects in Kalyana Karnataka

Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology N.S. Boseraju on Wednesday expressed happiness over the Cabinet giving approval to several projects, particularly those related to his department, in Kalyana Karnataka region during the meeting in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Raichur, Mr. Boseraju said that all 13 minor irrigation projects that have been announced in the budget have succeeded in getting approval during the Cabinet meeting.

“I thank the Chief Minister for giving approval for 54 projects in the region. Development works will get completed expeditiously as the required grants will be provided. The tank filling projects in Kurdi, Chittapur and Sedam have received approval,” he said.

The Cabinet has fulfilled the people’s long-cherished expectation of having a mahanagara palike for Raichur. And, apart from that, 45 hospitals will be upgraded. The taluk hospital in Lingsugur will be upgraded to a 200-bed facility, Mr. Boseraju said.

The construction of a township for the employees of Hatti Gold Mines in Hatti of Lingsugur taluk, a bridge-cum-barrage near Chikalparvi, the taluk administration buildings that will henceforth be called Praja Soudha in Maski and Sirwar, the construction of a lake in Sindhanur to meet the drinking water needs in the town and roads under Kalyan Patha are the key projects that have received approval during the Cabinet meeting, he said and added that the State government is committed to ensuring development works in the region as promised.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for commenting on the Nagamangala violence during a Ganesh idol procession, Mr. Boseraju said that he is raising this issue in States that are facing elections.

The BJP is trying to mislead the people by levelling false allegations against the Congress government. It is lying about the Congress government using money from the Valmiki Development Corporation for elections, he said and added that the BJP is misusing investigating agencies and pressing officials to name the Chief Minister in this case for which those concerned have already filed a complaint.

Mr. Boseraju also attacked Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and H.D. Kumaraswamy for commenting on the State’s issues often.

“There is competition between them to get the attention of the BJP high command. Meanwhile, Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar has also thrown his hat in the ring. Apart from this, there is conflict between BJP leaders like R. Ashok, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi on many issues. To suppress such issues, they are making false allegations against the Congress government,” he claimed.

Member of Parliament G. Kumar Naik and others were present.

