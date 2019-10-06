Minister blames delay on people not providing documents

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy has said that only 9,000 potential beneficiaries of the flood-affected areas of the State have submitted applications “with proper documents” seeking compensation to rebuild their houses. He claimed that the government was helpless in the absence of documents.

Mr. Madhuswamy told reporters in Tumakuru on Saturday that the number of people submitting proper documents was way lower than the actual number of affected people which runs to over a lakh.

“At a review meeting on flood and drought relief works held 15 days back, discussions were held on the 9,000 applications submitted seeking compensation to rebuild houses,” he said. The next review meeting will be held in Bengaluru on October 9.

“A potential beneficiary has to get a certificate from the gram panchayat or the authorities concerned to prove that he/she is the owner of the house, extent of damage, and other details. Without proper documents, the government cannot give compensation to build houses,” he said. “What can we do when people are not coming forward to give applications with proper records?” he said.