Minister B.C. Patil promises to help pineapple farmers in Shivamogga

Minister for Agriculture B.C. Patil said on Friday that he would soon speak to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on the problems faced by pineapple growers in Shivamogga district because of the lockdown.

Speaking after chairing a meeting with elected representatives and functionaries of farmers’ organisations here, he said that according to an estimate, more than 20,000 quintals of pineapple cultivated in Sorab and Sagar taluks are ready for harvesting. The pineapple cultivated here used to be purchased by food processing units in North Indian States. With the nationwide lockdown, there has been a disruption in the supply chain and food processing units have been shut down. As a result, the crop is rotting on the fields.

Mr. Patil said that arrangements should be made for hassle-free transportation of fruits and the re-commencement of food processing units in North Indian States.