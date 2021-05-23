Minister bats for simplified II PU exam when second wave eases

Bengaluru

23 May 2021 19:50 IST

Question papers have already been prepared, and number of Centres will be increased

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar batted for the need to conduct the Second Pre-University (PU) board examination in the interest of the future of students. At a virtual meeting of State Education Ministers from across the country, organised by the Centre on Sunday, he pointed out that XII standard students will be seeking admission to professional courses and thus, holding examinations seems inevitable.

After the COVID-19 situation eases, some form of simplified examination process will be necessary, he said. Question papers for a simplified II PU examination have already been prepared, and the number of examination centres are being increased for the conduct of a safe examination, the release said. According to Mr. Kumar, the department would require 45 days to complete the examination process.

“In case they are held in July, the results may be declared in August. Thus, the various competitive examinations, such as NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test), JEE (Joint Entrance Examination), CET (Common Entrance Test), may be scheduled on suitable dates in August,” the Minister said.

Advertising

Advertising

PU exams were initially scheduled to be held on May 24, but were postponed after the COVID-19 caseload in the State spiked. Mr. Kumar said that while the State has yet to announce new days, it will ensure that students are notified 15-20 days in advance after the second wave eases.

The government has also decided to provide another opportunity for students who failed to appear for the exam due to COVID-19 by holding another round in the same academic year.

The State government had successfully conducted the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination last year during the first wave of COVID-19. “Taking that experience of conducting examination during COVID-19 times, we are confident of conducting the II PU exams. However, a suitable decision will be taken after taking into account the students’ future, parents’ opinions and mindset, suggestions of the centre and examination preparations,” the release quoted the Minister.

At the meeting, State Education Ministers and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) weighed on the conduct of board examinations.