Minister attacks Modi govt., says Central agencies no longer independent

February 06, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MYSURU

Lashing out at the Narendra Modi government, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday alleged that the Central agencies like ED and CBI are no longer independent and accused the BJP of using the agencies to target its rivals and Opposition leaders, particularly during elections.

“In states where the elections are in the offing, the BJP targets its rivals through IT and ED raids, tax evasion notices and so on. It is happening in Delhi, Jharkhand and in other states. Its plan is very evident and everybody in the country is aware of it,” the Minister told reporters in Mysuru.

Replying to questions, the Minister alleged that it has become a sort of a “policy” or “programme” of the BJP to dislodge democratically-elected governments.

Citing examples on how the Opposition leaders were troubled and harassed allegedly by the agencies on the behest of the Centre, he said the democracy in the country is in danger under the Modi government. BJP leaders talk about bringing “Rama Rajya” but work against the democratic principles, he charged, while referring to the Chandigarh mayoral elections.

