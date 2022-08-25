Minister directs officials to visit madrasas in Karnataka, check access to formal education in science and mathematics

A representational photo of students in a madrasa. The Minister held a meeting with officials to discuss constitution of Madrasa Education Board, on August 24, 2022.

B.C. Nagesh, Minister, Department of School Education and Literacy, has instructed the officials to visit all madrasas and submit a report within 15 days about constituting the Madrasa Education Board.

The Minister held a meeting with department officials to discuss about the constitution of Madrasa Education Board on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Minister said, “Earlier, in some madrasas, officials were not allowed to enter. We do not want such instances to repeat and I have directed officials to submit a report on functioning of madrasas within 15 days.”

“During the visit, the officials will verify whether the children going to madrasas are getting education as per the Right to Education Act. Once we receive the report, we will call for a meeting with those running madrasas and academicians to discuss about the issues,” he said.

“Children who go to madrasas are not getting formal education. The parents demanded that teaching should be made available mainly in mathematics and science. Thus, the first meeting was held to review the system of education imparted in madrasas. After receiving religious education in madrasas, there is a rule that students must attend nearby schools for formal education in science and mathematics. However, there is no clear and accurate information about the extent to which the students who are getting education in madrasas are getting formal education,” the Minister added.