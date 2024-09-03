Minister asks officials to expedite work on hi-tech planetarium in Dharwad Science Centre

Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju has directed the authorities concerned to take steps to initiate and complete the work on hi- tech planetarium being constructed at a cost of ₹9 crore at the Dharwad Regional Science Centre in a time-bound manner.

The Minister, who visited the regional science centre in Dharwad on Tuesday, first sought details on the progress of the work and said that the government is taking the requisite steps to set up science centres and planetariums in all the districts for the benefit of children.

Mr. Boseraju said that the work on setting up science centres in all the districts is under way except in Chitradurga, Vijayapura and Ramnagar districts.

In the coming days, science centres will be set up in the remaining districts too, he said.

He said that steps will be taken up to upgrade the Dharwad Regional Science Centre spread over 24 acres to international standards.

Already, ₹9 crore grant has been sanctioned for the construction of the planetarium. Of this amount, ₹4.5 crore had been released. The work will begin in a month, he said.

Expressing displeasure over the apathy of officials in initiating work, the funds for which has already been released, the Minister directed them to expedite the process and complete the work in a time-bound manner.

Elaborating on the programmes being conducted to develop scientific spirit among children, he said that science skill development programmes are being conducted across all schools in the State.

The Minister said that with the association of the Union government, a science city is being built in Bengaluru at a cost of ₹200 crore on the lines of such facilities in Kerala and Gujarat.

MLA N.H. Konaraddi, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. and others were present.

₹100 cr. grant

Speaking to presspersons, the Minister said that ₹100 crore grant has been given to Dharwad district from the Minor Irrigation Department for taking up lake and watershed development programmes.

He said that in coordination with the Union government’s Water Resources Ministry, a ₹2,200 crore proposal for groundwater recharge has been prepared. This will help in bringing 9 lakh hectares of farmland under irrigation. The funding will be in 60:40 (Centre:State) ratio and 41 taluks will get irrigation facility under the proposal, he said.

Puja at lake

The Minister later offered Bagina at the historic Indirammana Kere in Alnavar of Dharwad district and reviewed the status of the development of the minor irrigation tank.

He told presspersons that tenders were floated four times for the development of the minor irrigation tank and as the contractor who had bagged the project had failed to begin the work, the tender was cancelled and a new one is being floated.

He directed the officials to expedite the tender process and initiate the work.

Meanwhile, the Minister took the officials to task for failing to take proper steps to initiate the work and avoiding unnecessary delay in initiating the work.

After finding out that the contractor who had failed to execute work despite bagging the contract had once again participated in the tender process, the Minister directed the officials to blacklist the contractor.