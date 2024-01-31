Minister asks Belagavi officials to be prepared to manage likely water scarcity in the coming months

January 31, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - Belagavi

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has asked all officials at the district, taluk and sub-division level to be prepared to manage water scarcity that may arise in the coming months, due to delayed rainfall.

At a meeting of Revenue Department officials at the Suvarna Soudha, the Minister asked officials to make all preparations to ensure proper drinking water supply.

If necessary, officials should enter into agreements with private individuals who own borewells to take them on rent. The rent for borewells and tankers can be paid from State Disaster Relief Fund. Committees should be formed at every gram panchayat to ensure water supply, he said.

He said that 164 settlements have been identified in Belagavi district to be recognised as revenue villages. Officials could add to the list by conducting re-surveys, the Minister said.

Officials told the Minister that the State government has released compensation of ₹63.8 crore to 3.43 lakh farmers in Belagavi district. The Minister said that the rest will get it within a week. Transparency should be maintained in the distribution process. Wherever possible, officials should put up boards displaying the names of beneficiary farmers, he said.

He asked officials to see that land revenue is collected strictly and that evaders are not spared. All offices should adopt the e-office system and reduce pendency, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that all the 15 taluks in the district have been declared drought-hit. Water in various dams is at the optimum level with the Ghataprabha recording 66%, Markandeya 68% and Malaprabha 36%. All officials have been asked to resolve drinking water problems in 24 hours. Tenders have been invited for fodder purchase.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Sindhe said that there have been no serious complaints of water scarcity anywhere till now and there is an estimation that the district does not suffer from water scarcity till March.

Member of Legislative Assembly Raju Kage asked the Minister to approve of the construction of a mini Vidhana Soudha in Kagwad. The Minister agreed to consider the demand favourably.

Revenue Secretary P. Sunil Kumar and Joint Director, Land Records, Nazma Peerzade and others were present.