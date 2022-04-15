Minister asked officials to solve drinking water crisis

Minister of Animal Husbandry and Yadgir in-charge Prabhu Chavan has instructed officials to attend to the drinking water crisis effectively and take immediate action in problematic villages without any delay.

He was chairing a review meeting on the drinking water problem in Yadgir on Thursday.

Suggesting alternative ways of supplying water where the problem is acute, the Minister asked officials to send him photos of the action being taken. “I plan to tour across the district to inspect the problem and interact with the people. If any inefficiency is found I will recommend suspension of the officials responsible,” he warned.

The Minister said that the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is a solution to the water problem and it will provide tap water to each house. Therefore, officials should ensure that all 708 villages in the district are getting water under the project.

“There should be no compromise in the quality of work. You have to check pipelines that are meant for supplying water,” he said.

When Venkatareddy Mudnal, MLA, complained about no response from Panchayat Development Officers on urgent phone calls., the Minister warned them of action if they did not change their attitude. He directed the Chief Executive Officer Amaresh Naik to provide a sim card to all PDOs to avoid such complaints.