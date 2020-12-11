Minister Ashwath Narayan promises to look into lecturer appointments

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan has directed senior officials of the department to immediately submit a proposal with regard to the appointment of 350 lecturers at aided degree colleges. This issue has been on the back burner even after getting approval from the Finance Department.

The Finance Department had approved the appointment of 907 lecturers at aided colleges. Of these, the appointment orders for 369 posts were issued and these lecturers are already working in the colleges. This process has been completed as per the UGC norms, according to a release from the office of the Minister. “As many as 350 applications are in the verification stage. Action with regard to their appointment will be taken after the completion of discussions at the higher level,” said the Minister.

P.C. Jaffer, Secretary, Department of Finance, who was present at the meeting, promised that action would be taken as soon as the proposal is received. The lectures of aided colleges, led by Kollegala MLA Mahesh, expressed their grievances.