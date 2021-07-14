Minister Ashok to seek report on dam’s safety

Revenue Minister R. Ashok said here on Wednesday that he would seek a report on the safety of KRS dam from officials in Mandya district.

He was reacting to the concerns aired by Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh over the dam’s safety issue. Mr.A shok said he would also visit Mandya in due course and seek first hand information from the local officials whether there were cracks in the dam as alleged by Ms. Sumalatha.

Mr. Ashok said experts have already stated that there were no cracks in the dam and one should lend credence to their views and not that of others. “Though the Ministers concerned have issued clarification regarding the safety of the dam the issue is being raised constantly and has created a fear psychosis in the minds of people living in the downstream of the dam’’, said Mr.A shok.

The Minister said the government had not allowed illegal quarrying and mining to thrive and only licensed units are allowed to function. In case of quarrying in Baby Betta, the government will clamp a ban in case there was evidence that it posed a threat to the dam.