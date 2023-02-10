  Minister Ashok relieved of Mandya district-in-charge responsibility

February 10, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - MYSURU

Revenue Minister R. Ashok has been relieved of his responsibility as Minister in charge of Mandya district barely a fortnight after the appointment, following resentment in certain quarters of the BJP.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that Mr. Ashok has been relieved of his responsibility after the latter made a request for the same citing the attention he needed to give for implementation of programmes of the Revenue Department.

The Government had appointed Mr. Ashok as the Minister in charge of Mandya on the eve of Republic Day, replacing Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah, who was holding additional charge.

The resentment over Mr. Ashok’s appointment in sections of the party was reflected in the posters of “Go Back Ashok” that greeted the Revenue Minister when he came to the district headquarters to hoist the national flag on Republic Day.

When the matter was brought to Chief Minister during his subsequent visit to Mysuru, Mr. Bommai dismissed the development as a minor one.

However, BJP leaders in Mandya were reportedly opposed to Mr. Ashok’s appointment as the Minister-in-charge of the district in view of his proximity to leaders of the JD(S). A section of the party leaders were reportedly wary of Mr. Ashok sacrificing the party’s interests in Mandya at a time when the BJP was making serious efforts to make political inroads in the Vokkaliga-dominated district.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ashok, in a February 5 letter to Mr. Bommai, said he was grateful to the Chief Minister for appointing him as the Minister in charge of Mandya district even though he had requested him that he be spared of the responsibility of any district.

He referred to his engagement in the work taken up by the Revenue Department to convert several Lambani tandas and other human settlements into revenue villages in different parts of the State as well as the programme to distribute title deeds to poor people, who had built houses ongGovernment land, besides the Revenue Department’s programme to take administration to the villages.

As his responsibilities required a lot of his time, Mr. Ashok urged Mr. Bommai to relieve him of his responsibilities as the Minister in charge of the district. Mr. Bommai has obliged Mr Ashok.