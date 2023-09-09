HamberMenu
Minister appeals for better education for students under RTI Act

September 09, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises, inaugurating the second conference of private education institutions at Agriculture College in Bheemarayanagudi in Shahapur taluk on Saturday.

Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises, inaugurating the second conference of private education institutions at Agriculture College in Bheemarayanagudi in Shahapur taluk on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The  efforts of private educational institutions to produce students with values are laudable. Therefore, students under RTI should also get the similar and quality education in such schools as teachers working there are successfully handling responsibilities shouldered on them, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the second conference of private educational institutions and an award function for teachers held at Agriculture College in Bheemarayanagudi in Shahapur taluk on Saturday. The programme was held by the Taluk Private Education Institutions organizations.

The private educational institutions have a specialty with basic infrastructure and play a key role in providing higher education to the students. “Article 371 (J) of the Indian Constitution, which provides special status for the students of Kalyana Karnataka, has been properly utilized as students are succeeded in getting reservation in education and employment. And apart, private education institutions should focus on providing better education to the students getting admission under Right to Education Act,” he added.

R. Channabassu, who presided over the programme, said that private institutions should improve infrastructure with technologies enabling students to get knowledge on a par with the education.

Sheeba Jaliyan, Block Education Officer and Educationist Bheemanna Meti also spoke. The Minster distributed the best teacher awards.

P.H. Kuchanur, Dean of Agriculture University, Sharanagowda Patil, Satyamreddy and office-bearers of the organizations and others were present.

