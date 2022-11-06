Minister announces ₹5 lakh compensation for Bidar accident victims

Bidar district in-charge Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa talking an injured worker at the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences in Bidar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Bidar South MLA Bandeppa Kashempur during his meeting with the family of one of the accident victims in Bidar district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Bidar district in-charge Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa visited the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) on Sunday and inquired about the condition of those who were injured in the road accident on Friday evening and announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to each family of those who were killed.

Seven women workers, six from Udamanalli and one from Kadwad, were killed and many were injured after their three-wheeler collided with a tipper truck at Bemalkheda village on Friday evening.

During the Minister’s visit, a woman was found lamenting about the tragedy and she appealed to the Minister to release compensation amount. In his response, Mr. Munenakoppa announced the compensation for the families of those killed.

“The government will give ₹5 lakh compensation to each family that lost its breadwinner in the accident. The expense incurred for the treatment of the injured will be borne by the government. I will also discuss with the Chief Minister and explore the possibilities of giving compensation to the injured,” Mr. Munenakoppa said.

Earlier in the day, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Bidar South MLA Bandeppa Kashempur visited Udamanalli and Kadwad villages and met the families of the accident victims.

“It was an unfortunate incident. I have lost seven women in my constituency. We need to be careful to avoid such incidents in future. I have personally extended financial assistance to the families that have lost their breadwinners in the accident. I will also extend help to those who are injured,” Mr. Kashempur said, during the visit.

He also promised to extend possible help to the children of the deceased for their education.

Pointing to the inevitable situation that forced the workers to go to faraway farm fields of other villages in search of jobs and in the course, die in the accident, the former Minister demanded that the government increase workdays under National Rural Employment Guarantee Act so that the rural workers find enough work in their village itself.

Mr. Kashempur later paid a visit to BRIMS and inquired about the condition of the injured. He also directed the authorities to give quality treatment to the injured. He demanded that the government pay proper compensation to the families of the accident victims.