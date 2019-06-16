Minister, actor in verbal duel over houses for Kodagu flood victims

Kodagu district in charge Minister S.R. Mahesh on Sunday took exception to actor Harshika Poonacha’s comments on the quality of houses constructed for the flood victims in Kodagu.

When it was brought to the notice of Mr. Mahesh that Ms. Poonacha had claimed that the quality of houses constructed by the government was substandard, the Minister questioned the actor’s expertise.

“Who is she? She is a film actor. She can speak on films,” a visibly irritated Mr. Mahesh said, before questioning her technical expertise in the field of construction of houses. Mr. Mahesh also sought to know her educational background.

Reacting sharply to the Minister, Ms. Poonacha said as a citizen of the country and daughter of Kodagu, she has every right to question the quality of houses the government had built for the flood victims. “I have seen the houses. They look like tin sheds. My only request is for the government to build houses that do not hurt the self-respect of the victims,” she said.

She also said she was a qualified engineer who passed with distinction.

Taking a dig at the Minister’s comments on actors, she said: “Film personalities have already shown what they are capable of doing in Mandya. It’s advisable for the Minister not to speak ill of them.”