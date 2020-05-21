Karnataka

Minister accused of verbally abusing women

An inspection of a lake in S. Agrahara, Kolar taluk, went awry, when Minister for Minor Irrigation J.C. Madhuswamy was accused of verbally abusing women representatives of Karnataka Raita Sangha and Hasiru Sene on Wednesday.

The situation has now taken a political twist, with Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah demanding Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa drop the Minister from the Cabinet.

According to reports, when the Minister was inspecting the lake, the women submitted a representation on clearing lake encroachments. It is alleged that the Minister verbally abused one of them, prompting the women to gherao him. The Minister reportedly then directed the police present to take them away.

The situation was tense for a while as police attempted to follow the Minister’s directions. Mr. Siddaramaiah has demanded Mr. Madhuswamy tender an apology to the women.

