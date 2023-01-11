ADVERTISEMENT

Minimum wages: Hostel, cleaning staff of UoM begin stir 

January 11, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The hostel cooking staff and the cleaning staff of the University of Mysore (UoM) on Wednesday launched an indefinite agitation in support of their demands, including minimum wages, ESI and PF benefits.

The workers engaged in the cleanliness works on the campus staged the demonstration in front of the main entrance of Manasagangotri campus under the banner of All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC).

Raising slogans against the University for not considering their demands despite working for many years, the staff, who have launched the dharna in front of the Kuvempu statue, have urged the University for considering minimum wages besides provident fund and ESI benefits. The minimum wages should be revised annually along with the DA and the salaries must be credited to their bank accounts, the protestors demanded.

