Minimum service for promotion in police reduced to 4 years

Bengaluru

05 October 2021 16:31 IST

Rules relaxed in Karnataka to speed up promotions in lower cadre

The State Cabinet approved the Karnataka State Police Cadre Rules, 2021, for reducing the number of years of service for promotion from five years to four. The change will benefit personnel from a constable to a sub-inspector.

Rules have been relaxed to speed up promotions in the lower cadre, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy told mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting.

Advertising

Advertising

Pension

The Minister said the monthly pension for people aged above 65 under the Sandhya Suraksha Scheme would be increased from ₹1,000 to ₹1,200. This would benefit 36 lakh persons and increase the burden on the State exchequer by of ₹207 crore.

The Cabinet has provided administrative approval for implementation of ultra high frequency (UHF) radio communication works worth ₹14.65 crore under the police modernisation scheme in Bengaluru. Under the scheme, the State government would contribute ₹9 crore while the rest would come from the Centre.

Administrative approval was given for release of ₹300 crore in 2021-22 for implementation of Khar land project to stop the surge of salt water from the sea into rivers in Uttara Kannada district during high tide and floods. Overall, a sum of ₹1,500 crore has been set aside for the project by the Minor Irrigation Department.

Wind power

It was decided to allocate 32 acres in Savadatti village in Savadatti taluk of Belagavi district for generation of wind power by Bengaluru-based Rohan Solar Power Ltd. The land would be provided on lease for 30 years.

It approved creation of a new Hebri hobli in Hebri taluk of Udupi district. A total of 12 villages of Ajekar hobli and four villages of Kundapur hobli would come under the new Hebri hobli.

It was decided to provide kits containing soaps, powder and hair oil to students of residential schools and colleges at a cost of ₹24.85 crore. Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) would supply the kits, Mr. Madhuswamy said.

A sum of ₹15 crore was approved for developing a two-lane highway between Khanapur and Talaguppa in Sirsi taluk in Uttara Kannada district.

A sum of ₹28.20 crore has been approved for construction of a protection wall at Hipparagi Barrage in Bagalkot district.

The services of auditors S.B. Lokesh and T.S. Jayaramaiah in the Karnataka Lokayukta have been extended for one more year owing to absence of eligible candidates in the body. The State Accounts Department has been facing a shortage of manpower and, therefore, it was decided to extend the services for one more year, he said.