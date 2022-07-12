Minimum auto fare up to ₹30 in Hubballi-Dharwad

Earlier, it was ₹28 for 1.6 km; revised fare to come into effect on October 1

Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of Regional Transport Authority Gurudatta Hegde speaking at the RTA and District Road Safety Committee meeting in Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Regional Transport Authority on Tuesday increased the minimum fare for autorickshaws to ₹30 from ₹28 for the first 1.6 km. The revised fares will come into effect on October 1.

Chairing a meeting of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and the District Road Safety Committee in Dharwad on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of RTA Gurudatta Hegde said that it will be mandatory for autorickshaw drivers and owners to get digital fare metres installed in their vehicles by October 15.

For every additional one kilometre, the fare will be ₹15 Drivers can charge additional 50% of the fare between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The last time auto fares were revised was in October 2018 and subsequently, there has been a rise in the prices of petroleum products. Considering the plea of autorickshaw drivers associations, the fares have been revised, he said.

As per the revised tariff, for every additional 1 km, the fare will be ₹15 and auto drivers can charge additional 50% between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

And, auto drivers have to get their digital fare metres recaliberated by October 15.

Mr. Hegde asked the officials of the Department of Legal Metrology to increase the number of dealers of digital fare metres to five immediately in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the municipal commissioner to get prepaid autorickshaw stands at bus and railway stations and airport and also provide basic amenities for drivers under the Smart City scheme

Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar asked officials to be careful while issuing permits, particularly in cases where permits have been cancelled following reports of police and RTOs.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of Hubballi-Dahrwad Gopal Byakod warned dealers against fleecing autorickshaw drivers for installation of digital fare metres.

Representatives of autorickshaw owners and drivers associations N.N. Inamdar, Devanand Jagapur and B.A. Mudhol earlier appealed to the authorities to increase the minimum fare to ₹50.

Regional Transport Officers B. Shankarappa and K. Damodar and others were present.