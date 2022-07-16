Minimise adjournments, consumer forum urged

The district consumer forum has been urged to ensure minimum adjournment in a bid to expedite completion of hearing and pronouncing orders.

Bhamy V. Shenoy, Founder President of Mysore Grahakara Parishat, has written a letter to the district consumer forum stating that it should have a policy of no adjournments and if at all, then it has to be kept to the minimum besides imposing cost on the party seeking adjournment.

He has also suggested that to the extent possible the forum should encourage complainants not to use lawyers and to the extent possible hold summary trials and to deliver judgment within the mandated time period of less than six months. At the national level less than 27% of the cases are cleared in this time period, said Mr. Shenoy.

Calling for removal of any infrastructure which, Mr.Shenoy said, gives the aura of civil courts intimidating most consumers, he also suggested removal of the elevated platform and also to put posters in prominent places that it was not a court but a forum.

Calling for increase in the hours of operation to dispense with cases, Mr.Shenoy also sought judgment in simple language without legal terms to make it comprehensible to the consumers and said it would help make Mysuru Redressal Commission one of the most consumer friendly in the country.