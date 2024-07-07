Minidrone Competition India 2024 at IISc

MathWorks, in association with the Department of Aerospace Engineering, Indian Institute of Science, is organising the Minidrone Competition – India 2024. It is open to students from universities and institutes in India who must submit applications by July 31.

There would be two rounds, with the first being the simulation round wherein the participants will have to develop path planning, image processing, and control systems for a minidrone line follower in simulations. The teams that qualify from round one will be invited to the round two live event.

Round two involves teams deploying their Simulink model at the live event on the Parrot Mambo Minidrone hardware using the Simulink Support Package for Parrot Minidrones. MathWorks will provide each participating team with complimentary software for the problem statement. The teams will also be provided with the Parrot Mambo Fly drone, batteries and dongle on the day of the competition in case of an in-person event.

The simulation submission has to be done by August 14. The finalists will be declared by September 4. The final round of the competition will be held at the Department of Aerospace Engineering, IISc, on September 27 and 28.