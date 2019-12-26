Minibuses to be allowed on Charmadi Ghat stretch

The Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner has relaxed restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the Charmadi Ghat stretch of Mangaluru-Villupuram (NH 73) by allowing KSRTC minibuses during the day time.

The stretch was severely damaged by heavy rains in August this year.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautam, in his order on December 26, allowed KSRTC minibuses citing a report from the Executive Engineer of the National Highways Division.

The engineers conducted a trial by running KSRTC minibuses with a width of 2.7 metres and length of 9.14 metres on the stretch. The officers felt the need for allowing minibuses as many students from Chikkamagaluru district travel to Dakshina Kannada for education. Minibuses will be allowed to travel on the stretch between Kottigehara and Ujire Cross. With this, minibuses, light commercial vehicles, jeeps, cars, ambulances, and two-wheelers can commute on the stretch.