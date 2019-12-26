Karnataka

Minibuses to be allowed on Charmadi Ghat stretch

more-in

The Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner has relaxed restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the Charmadi Ghat stretch of Mangaluru-Villupuram (NH 73) by allowing KSRTC minibuses during the day time.

The stretch was severely damaged by heavy rains in August this year.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautam, in his order on December 26, allowed KSRTC minibuses citing a report from the Executive Engineer of the National Highways Division.

The engineers conducted a trial by running KSRTC minibuses with a width of 2.7 metres and length of 9.14 metres on the stretch. The officers felt the need for allowing minibuses as many students from Chikkamagaluru district travel to Dakshina Kannada for education. Minibuses will be allowed to travel on the stretch between Kottigehara and Ujire Cross. With this, minibuses, light commercial vehicles, jeeps, cars, ambulances, and two-wheelers can commute on the stretch.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2019 9:34:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/minibuses-to-be-allowed-on-charmadi-ghat-stretch/article30405009.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY